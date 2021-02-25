Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.16. 1,316,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 833,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.