Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
