Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 2,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.