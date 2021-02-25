InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 12.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 11,120,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 27,596,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

