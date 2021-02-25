Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Insulet stock opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.43. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

