INT (INT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. INT has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

