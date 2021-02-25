Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.