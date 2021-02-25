Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.98.
Intega Group Company Profile
