Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,368. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

