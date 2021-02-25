Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,478,906. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

