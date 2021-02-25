Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 163,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,141. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

