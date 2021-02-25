Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.02. 12,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

