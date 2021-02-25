Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 826.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. 205,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,094. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

