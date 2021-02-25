Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 14,512 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 297.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 321,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

