Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 262,751 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Intel worth $189,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 392.6% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 108.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Intel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 35,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $60.89. 1,865,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The stock has a market cap of $247.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.