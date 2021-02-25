Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David Loasby raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 10,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 2,171,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

