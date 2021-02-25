Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.22. 816,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,883,805. The company has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

