Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Shares Down 0.4%

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.22.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

