Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.27

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 4621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,319,586 shares of company stock valued at $84,657,999 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

