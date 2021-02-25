Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 147114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.