InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

