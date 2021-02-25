International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

