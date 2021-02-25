International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

IP stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

