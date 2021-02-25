International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 3.9%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 40,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 80,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

