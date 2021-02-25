Intertek Group (IKTSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/22/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/11/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/11/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/3/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/2/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/28/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/14/2021 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.