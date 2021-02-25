Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $25.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.98. 2,147,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.81. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74.
In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,281,000 after acquiring an additional 184,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
