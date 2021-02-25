Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $25.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.98. 2,147,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.81. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,281,000 after acquiring an additional 184,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

