Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.
Shares of INTU stock traded down $22.94 on Thursday, hitting $390.24. The company had a trading volume of 101,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.81.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.