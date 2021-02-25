Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $22.94 on Thursday, hitting $390.24. The company had a trading volume of 101,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

