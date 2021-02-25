Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $386.65 and last traded at $387.98. Approximately 2,148,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,398,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.