Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 3,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 40,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

