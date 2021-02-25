Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.37, but opened at C$0.34. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

