Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 1,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

