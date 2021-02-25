Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.81

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.81 and traded as high as $79.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 40,185 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

