Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.65

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and traded as high as $136.52. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $136.52, with a volume of 34,534 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 200-day moving average price of $128.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

