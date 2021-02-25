Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,995 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.