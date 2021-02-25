Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 15,877,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,699,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The company has a market cap of $886.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

