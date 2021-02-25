Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,513. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

