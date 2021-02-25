Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $9.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.04. 6,999,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,383. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

