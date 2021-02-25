Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

