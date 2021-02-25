Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 288.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.83% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

