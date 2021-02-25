Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (BEAM, BKNG, CHRS, CIEN, CSPR, FATE, FRPT, GMAB, HEI, LB)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 25th:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $42.00 to $112.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Truist from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $90.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by Truist from $42.00 to $47.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target increased by Truist from $113.00 to $120.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Truist from $672.00 to $700.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $121.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $135.00 to $175.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $186.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Truist from $33.00 to $42.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $27.00 to $51.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $100.00 to $121.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $234.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $62.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $335.00 to $350.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $75.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$2.25. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.