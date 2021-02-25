Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (BEAM, BKNG, CHRS, CIEN, CSPR, FATE, FRPT, GMAB, HEI, LB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 25th:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $42.00 to $112.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Truist from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $90.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by Truist from $42.00 to $47.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target increased by Truist from $113.00 to $120.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Truist from $672.00 to $700.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $121.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $135.00 to $175.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $186.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Truist from $33.00 to $42.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $27.00 to $51.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $100.00 to $121.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $90.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $234.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $62.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $335.00 to $350.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $75.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$2.25. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

