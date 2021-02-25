Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (ETR: ADS) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/24/2021 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – adidas was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2021 – adidas was given a new €338.00 ($397.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €338.00 ($397.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR ADS traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €288.70 ($339.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,063 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €284.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €277.17.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

