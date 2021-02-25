Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

2/19/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/18/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00.

2/11/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2020 on an impressive note, with fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues and earnings beating analysts’ expectations. For fiscal 2020, although revenues declined 8.1%, earnings grew 9.8% from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Backlog at fiscal fourth quarter-end totaled 7,810 homes, up 54% from a year ago. Potential housing revenues from backlog also grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021.”

1/13/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,792. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $631,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

