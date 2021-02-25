Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Forest Products (WFSTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS: WFSTF):

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.75 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $1.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.25 to $1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

