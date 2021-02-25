Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (888, FUTR, GNC, GYS, HEI, HSBA, IHG, LLOY, LSEG, MCRB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 25th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €2.50 ($2.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

