Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (AGI, AIRG, AJX, AKZOY, AMEH, ANNSF, ARDS, AVVIY, CSFFF, CWXZF)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 25th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$9.75 target price on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $0.70 to $0.80. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

