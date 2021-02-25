Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) recently:

2/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/12/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $91.39 on Thursday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

