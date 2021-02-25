Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS: HLUYY):

2/18/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

2/12/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/5/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

1/6/2021 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

