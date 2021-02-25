Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY):

2/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/18/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

IFNNY opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

