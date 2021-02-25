Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY):
- 2/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/18/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
IFNNY opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
