Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

2/17/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00.

2/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/19/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/14/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/4/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 276,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

