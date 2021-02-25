Investors Buy Large Volume of First Industrial Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,815% compared to the average daily volume of 128 call options.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NYSE FR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 60,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,900. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.